Lowder leads Cleveland State against Wright State after 23-point showing

Wright State Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-8, 5-4 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wright State Raiders (10-10, 5-4 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (12-8, 5-4 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -2; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Wright State Raiders after Drew Lowder scored 23 points in Cleveland State’s 75-68 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 10-0 in home games. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Raiders are 5-4 in conference games. Wright State leads the Horizon League scoring 85.3 points per game while shooting 53.5%.

Cleveland State scores 76.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 80.5 Wright State gives up. Wright State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Jayson Woodrich is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Trey Calvin is averaging 19.2 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 56.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.