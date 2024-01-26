Love leads No. 9 Arizona against Oregon after 23-point game

Arizona Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 6-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arizona Wildcats (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (14-5, 6-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona plays the Oregon Ducks after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 83-80 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks have gone 10-0 in home games. Oregon has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in Pac-12 play. Arizona ranks sixth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 3.7.

Oregon averages 78.3 points, 6.1 more per game than the 72.2 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 17.2 more points per game (89.4) than Oregon gives up (72.2).

The Ducks and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Jackson Shelstad is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Love is averaging 18.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.