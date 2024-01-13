Love leads No. 8 Arizona against Washington State after 23-point game

Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Arizona visits the Washington State Cougars after Caleb Love scored 23 points in Arizona’s 92-73 victory against the Utah Utes.

The Cougars are 8-1 on their home court. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona averages 92.6 points while outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game.

Washington State makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Arizona scores 26.8 more points per game (92.6) than Washington State allows (65.8).

The Cougars and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is averaging 14.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 16.0 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 60.4% over the past 10 games for Washington State.

Love is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 89.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.