Love leads No. 12 Arizona against USC after 28-point game

USC Trojans (8-9, 2-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arizona hosts the USC Trojans after Caleb Love scored 28 points in Arizona’s 73-70 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Arizona has college basketball’s best offense averaging 91.2 points while shooting 49.6% from the field.

The Trojans have gone 2-4 against Pac-12 opponents. USC averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Arizona scores 91.2 points, 16.8 more per game than the 74.4 USC gives up. USC averages 76.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 71.9 Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Trojans face off Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell is averaging 10.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.