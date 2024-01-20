Love leads No. 12 Arizona against UCLA after 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -17; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Arizona hosts the UCLA Bruins after Caleb Love scored 20 points in Arizona’s 82-67 win against the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 19.4 assists per game led by Kylan Boswell averaging 3.9.

The Bruins are 3-4 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Arizona’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that UCLA allows. UCLA averages 64.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 71.6 Arizona gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boswell is averaging 10.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Lazar Stefanovic averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bruins: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.