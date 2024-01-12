Love and the Texas State Bobcats visit conference foe UL Monroe

Texas State Bobcats (6-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (6-10, 0-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-10, 0-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Love and the Texas State Bobcats visit Nika Metskhvarishvili and the UL Monroe Warhawks in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Warhawks have gone 3-4 at home. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats are 0-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Morgan averaging 3.0.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 70.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.5 UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is shooting 39.1% and averaging 10.5 points for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 9.9 points and four assists for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

