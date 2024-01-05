Love and the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats host conference foe Utah

Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12…

Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes No. 10 Arizona and Utah face off on Saturday.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 5.4.

The Utes have gone 2-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Arizona makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Utah has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats. Pelle Larsson is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Branden Carlson is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

