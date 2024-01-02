Louisville visits Virginia following Clark’s 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Virginia Cavaliers after Skyy Clark scored 20 points in Louisville’s 95-76 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-0 in home games. Virginia scores 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Cardinals are 0-1 against conference opponents. Louisville has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Virginia is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 9.8 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Clark is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.