Louisville takes on NC State following James’ 26-point game

NC State Wolfpack (11-4, 3-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-9, 1-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the NC State Wolfpack after Mike James scored 26 points in Louisville’s 80-71 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinals have gone 5-4 at home. Louisville allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 3-1 in conference games. NC State scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Louisville is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The Cardinals and Wolfpack meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. James is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

DJ Horne is averaging 13.9 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

