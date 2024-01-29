Louisville takes on Clemson on 5-game losing streak

Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville comes into the matchup with Clemson after losing five straight games.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Clemson is third in the ACC with 35.4 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 10.0.

The Cardinals are 1-8 in ACC play. Louisville is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Clemson’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Clemson allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Tigers.

Mike James is averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

