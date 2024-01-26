Louisville hosts Virginia after Huntley-Hatfield’s 20-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-13, 1-7 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-13, 1-7 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 20 points in Louisville’s 83-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals have gone 5-6 at home. Louisville allows 78.1 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 5-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks third in college basketball allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Louisville makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Virginia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Reece Beekman is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.