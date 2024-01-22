Louisville hosts No. 7 Duke after McCain’s 20-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (6-12, 1-6 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke visits the Louisville Cardinals after Jared McCain scored 20 points in Duke’s 80-76 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cardinals have gone 5-5 at home. Louisville is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-2 against ACC opponents. Duke leads the ACC with 16.3 assists. Tyrese Proctor paces the Blue Devils with 4.1.

Louisville scores 73.1 points, 6.2 more per game than the 66.9 Duke gives up. Duke averages 81.6 points per game, 3.8 more than the 77.8 Louisville allows to opponents.

The Cardinals and Blue Devils square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.

Proctor is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

