Louisville hosts Carrington and Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits the Louisville Cardinals after Carlton Carrington scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 70-57 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinals have gone 5-3 at home. Louisville is 2-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 0-3 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Carrington averaging 4.6.

Louisville makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Pittsburgh averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Louisville allows.

The Cardinals and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Blake Hinson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

