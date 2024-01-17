Louisville faces No. 4 North Carolina after James’ 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (6-10, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Louisville Cardinals (6-10, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 5-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -21; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the No. 4 North Carolina Tar Heels after Mike James scored 20 points in Louisville’s 89-83 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 7-0 in home games. North Carolina is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 1-4 in conference matchups. Louisville averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when winning the turnover battle.

North Carolina’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

James is averaging 14.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.