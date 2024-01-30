Louisville faces Clemson, looks to stop 5-game skid

Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (6-14, 1-8 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-6, 3-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -15.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville enters the matchup with Clemson after losing five in a row.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Clemson ranks third in the ACC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 6.4.

The Cardinals are 1-8 against ACC opponents. Louisville is eighth in the ACC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.7.

Clemson averages 80.2 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 77.7 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 71.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 73.0 Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Cardinals square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is averaging 14.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Mike James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Curtis Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

