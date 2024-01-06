Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston after Nicholas’ 20-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7;…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston faces the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 93-53 victory over the Dallas Crusaders.

The Bearkats are 4-2 on their home court. Sam Houston is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in road games. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 10.1.

Sam Houston is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 76.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.2 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

The Bearkats and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Batcho is averaging 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

