Louisiana Tech visits Nicholas and Sam Houston

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Damon Nicholas Jr. scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 93-53 win over the Dallas Crusaders.

The Bearkats are 4-2 on their home court. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 on the road. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 3.7.

Sam Houston scores 71.8 points, 8.2 more per game than the 63.6 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 76.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.2 Sam Houston gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Batcho is averaging 15.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

