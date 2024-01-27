Louisiana Tech takes home win streak into matchup with New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (9-11, 3-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 4-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-11, 3-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (14-6, 4-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State aiming to prolong its 10-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-2 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisiana Tech makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). New Mexico State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Louisiana Tech allows.

The Bulldogs and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 7.5 points and five assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Christian Cook averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Robert Carpenter is shooting 47.8% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.