Louisiana Tech faces UTEP following Crawford’s 30-point game

UTEP Miners (11-8, 2-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-6, 3-1 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (11-8, 2-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-6, 3-1 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the UTEP Miners after Isaiah Crawford scored 30 points in Louisiana Tech’s 74-57 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Louisiana Tech is fifth in the CUSA with 13.1 assists per game led by Sean Newman Jr. averaging 4.9.

The Miners are 2-2 against CUSA opponents. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP scores 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (64.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newman is averaging 7.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Tae Hardy averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is shooting 35.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.