Louisiana Tech faces Middle Tennessee following Chavez’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-6, 0-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-9)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Tahlik Chavez scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 81-77 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Blue Raiders have gone 5-4 at home. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is second in the CUSA with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Batcho averaging 6.3.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The Blue Raiders and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Elias King is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

Chavez is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points. Isaiah Crawford is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.