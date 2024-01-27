Louisiana Tech defeats New Mexico State 73-53

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-53 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 73-53 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

Crawford had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-1 Conference USA). Daniel Batcho scored 12 points while going 4 of 10 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added 15 rebounds. Devin Ree was 4-of-7 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Rawls led the way for the Aggies (9-12, 3-3) with 10 points. New Mexico State also got nine points and seven rebounds from Robert Carpenter. In addition, Femi Odukale finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

