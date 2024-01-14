Louisiana Tech defeats Liberty 80-76 in OT

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat Liberty 80-76 in overtime on Sunday. Crawford…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Isaiah Crawford scored 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat Liberty 80-76 in overtime on Sunday.

Crawford also contributed six rebounds and seven blocks for the Bulldogs (12-6, 2-1 Conference USA). Daniel Batcho scored 21 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Tahlik Chavez shot 6 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Flames (11-7, 0-3) were led by Kyle Rode, who recorded 20 points and six rebounds. Zach Cleveland added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for Liberty. In addition, Kaden Metheny finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

