Louisiana plays Texas State following Julien’s 24-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Texas State Bobcats after Kobe Julien scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 88-79 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-1 in home games. Louisiana scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Bobcats are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Louisiana averages 77.8 points, 5.8 more per game than the 72.0 Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is averaging 18 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Brandon Love is shooting 56.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bobcats. Coleton Benson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.