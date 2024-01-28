Louisiana hosts Texas State following Julien’s 21-point performance

Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Texas State Bobcats after Kobe Julien scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 81-75 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-1 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Love averaging 6.7.

Louisiana averages 78.0 points, 6.0 more per game than the 72.0 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Julien is shooting 44.1% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Dylan Dawson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Mason is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

