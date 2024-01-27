Louisiana hosts Texas State after Julien’s 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (7-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays the Texas State Bobcats after Kobe Julien scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 81-75 win against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-1 in home games. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 13.5 assists per game led by Themus Fulks averaging 4.9.

The Bobcats have gone 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisiana averages 78.0 points, 6.0 more per game than the 72.0 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.3 points.

Brandon Love is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.