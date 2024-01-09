Louisiana faces Troy after Charles’ 22-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-6, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana faces the Troy Trojans after Joe Charles scored 22 points in Louisiana’s 85-77 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Trojans are 8-1 on their home court. Troy is second in the Sun Belt with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 1.9.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Troy averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dowd is averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Christyon Eugene is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Kobe Julien is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

