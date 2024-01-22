Louis-Jacques scores 12 to lead Colgate over Lehigh 60-57

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques had 12 points in Colgate’s 60-57 win against Lehigh on Monday night. Louis-Jacques was…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques had 12 points in Colgate’s 60-57 win against Lehigh on Monday night.

Louis-Jacques was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Raiders (12-8, 6-1 Patriot League). Keegan Records scored nine points and added nine rebounds. Ryan Moffatt had nine points and shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Mountain Hawks (5-13, 2-5) were led in scoring by Dominic Parolin, who finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 12 points for Lehigh. In addition, Bube Momah had nine points and eight rebounds.

Colgate went into the half ahead of Lehigh 36-30. Records scored nine points in the half. Brady Cummins’ layup with 4:34 left in the second half gave Colgate the lead for good at 56-55.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.