Lopez and Saint Francis (PA) host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-11, 1-2 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-3 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Carlos Lopez Jr. scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 75-61 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash are 3-4 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 1-2 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The Red Flash and Knights square off Monday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Talbert averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Cam Gregory is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Ansley Almonor is averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Knights. Sean Moore is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

