Longwood wins 80-70 over Presbyterian

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — (Szymon Zapala and Walyn Napper both scored 17 points as Longwood beat Presbyterian 80-70 on Saturday.

Zapala added 10 rebounds for the Lancers (14-7, 2-4 Big South Conference). Napper shot 3 of 7 and 11 of 14 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Michael Christmas had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Blue Hose (9-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Samage Teel, who finished with 23 points and two steals. Presbyterian also got 13 points from Marquis Barnett. Kobe Stewart also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

