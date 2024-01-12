Longwood visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 36-point showing

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-8, 2-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-8, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 36 points in UNC Asheville’s 84-79 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 in home games. UNC Asheville averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-2 in conference play. Longwood leads the Big South with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Szymon Zapala averaging 2.3.

UNC Asheville averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville allows.

The Bulldogs and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.9 points. Pember is averaging 23.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Walyn Napper is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lancers. Jesper Granlund is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.