Longwood visits UNC Asheville after Pember’s 36-point outing

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-8, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Longwood Lancers after Drew Pember scored 36 points in UNC Asheville’s 84-79 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. UNC Asheville averages 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Lancers are 1-2 in Big South play. Longwood is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNC Asheville averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

The Bulldogs and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Pember is shooting 46.3% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Walyn Napper is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Jesper Granlund is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

