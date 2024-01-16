Longwood visits Broadnax and South Carolina Upstate

Longwood Lancers (13-6, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-3 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (13-6, 1-3 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-11, 0-3 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the Longwood Lancers after Trae Broadnax scored 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 77-70 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans are 3-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers are 1-3 in Big South play. Longwood is the leader in the Big South allowing only 63.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

South Carolina Upstate averages 72.3 points, 9.2 more per game than the 63.1 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Lancers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmir Langlais is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Miguel Ayesa is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Walyn Napper is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

