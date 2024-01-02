Longwood takes on Winthrop for conference matchup

Longwood Lancers (12-3) at Winthrop Eagles (9-6) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Longwood…

Longwood Lancers (12-3) at Winthrop Eagles (9-6)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Longwood in a matchup of Big South teams.

The Eagles have gone 4-1 in home games. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South with 12.5 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 4.1.

The Lancers are 4-3 in road games. Longwood scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 15.8 points per game.

Winthrop makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Longwood has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Doucet is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Walyn Napper is averaging 14.3 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.