Longwood hosts Smith and Radford

Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 26 points in Radford’s 85-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 9-0 at home. Longwood is ninth in college basketball with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Szymon Zapala averaging 2.3 offensive boards.

The Highlanders have gone 0-1 against Big South opponents. Radford is sixth in the Big South scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Longwood makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Radford has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The Lancers and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lancers. Jesper Granlund is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

