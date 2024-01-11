Longwood hosts Smith and Radford

Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-4, 1-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Radford takes on the Longwood Lancers after DaQuan Smith scored 26 points in Radford’s 85-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 9-0 in home games. Longwood is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in Big South play. Radford is eighth in the Big South scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Justin Archer averaging 7.5.

Longwood makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Radford averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Massie is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Walyn Napper is shooting 55.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Smith averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 39.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

