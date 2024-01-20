Longwood hosts Presbyterian following Barnett’s 25-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-11, 1-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-7, 1-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-11, 1-4 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (13-7, 1-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Longwood Lancers after Marquis Barnett scored 25 points in Presbyterian’s 86-83 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers are 9-1 in home games. Longwood ranks third in the Big South with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 5.1.

The Blue Hose are 1-4 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

Longwood is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian scores 13.3 more points per game (76.9) than Longwood gives up to opponents (63.6).

The Lancers and Blue Hose face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Massie averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Walyn Napper is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Barnett is averaging 14.3 points and two steals for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 11.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 38.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

