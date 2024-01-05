Longwood hosts Charleston Southern after Kelly’s 20-point showing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Longwood Lancers after Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 68-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 8-0 in home games. Longwood leads the Big South averaging 41.5 points in the paint. Szymon Zapala leads the Lancers scoring 12.0.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-1 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is ninth in the Big South scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Longwood’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern scores 7.1 more points per game (70.1) than Longwood gives up (63.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is averaging 14 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lancers. D’Avian Houston is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Daren Patrick is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 10.6 points. RJ Johnson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.