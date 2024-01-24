Long, Vermont Catamounts to visit Hikim, UMass-Lowell River Hawks

Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 4-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-4, 5-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (14-5, 4-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-4, 5-0 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ayinde Hikim and the UMass-Lowell River Hawks host TJ Long and the Vermont Catamounts in America East play.

The River Hawks are 6-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 40.9 boards. Max Brooks leads the River Hawks with 6.6 rebounds.

The Catamounts are 4-0 in America East play. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

UMass-Lowell averages 81.4 points, 17.1 more per game than the 64.3 Vermont allows. Vermont averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game UMass-Lowell gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hikim is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the River Hawks. Brooks is averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Long is averaging 12.9 points for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

