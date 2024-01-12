Long Beach State visits UCSB after Mitchell’s 22-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-3 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (11-6, 3-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (9-6, 2-3 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Long Beach State Beach after Ajay Mitchell scored 22 points in UCSB’s 66-64 overtime win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Gauchos have gone 6-2 in home games. UCSB ranks ninth in the Big West with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 2.7.

The Beach are 3-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is second in the Big West with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.4.

UCSB scores 77.7 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 77.6 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 7.3 more points per game (80.4) than UCSB allows (73.1).

The Gauchos and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Marcus Tsohonis is shooting 42.2% and averaging 17.6 points for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Beach: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.