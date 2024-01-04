Long Beach State takes on Cal Poly, aims for 4th straight road win

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California;…

Long Beach State Beach (9-5, 1-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (4-10, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Cal Poly aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 at home. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Beach are 1-1 in conference play. Long Beach State ranks third in the Big West with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 9.8.

Cal Poly scores 64.3 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 76.7 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Hyder is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 11.1 points and 1.5 steals. Kobe Sanders is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

Jadon Jones is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 steals. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Beach: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.