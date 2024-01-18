Long Beach State plays Hawaii after Thompson’s 23-point performance

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-7, 2-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 3-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-7, 2-3 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 3-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -3; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Messiah Thompson scored 23 points in Long Beach State’s 85-76 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Beach are 4-1 in home games. Long Beach State ranks fourth in the Big West with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 7.1.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-3 in Big West play. Hawaii is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Long Beach State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Hawaii averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Long Beach State allows.

The Beach and Rainbow Warriors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.6 points for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Noel Coleman is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 12.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

