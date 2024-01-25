Long Beach State faces UC Irvine after Tsohonis’ 20-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-7, 4-3 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 6-1 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-7, 4-3 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Marcus Tsohonis scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 79-71 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Beach are 5-1 in home games. Long Beach State ranks second in the Big West with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.3.

The Anteaters are 6-1 in Big West play. UC Irvine ranks third in the Big West with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.3.

Long Beach State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

The Beach and Anteaters face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tsohonis is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Justin Hohn is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.6 points. Andre Henry is shooting 45.3% and averaging 10.0 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 7-3, averaging 82.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.