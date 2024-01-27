Long and the Vermont Catamounts take on conference foe Bryant

Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 5-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 5-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (15-5, 5-0 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-7, 5-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Vermont in a matchup of America East teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Bryant is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Catamounts are 5-0 in America East play. Vermont is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Bryant makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Vermont averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bryant allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

TJ Long averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is shooting 48.4% and averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

