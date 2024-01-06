Long and the Vermont Catamounts host conference foe Maine

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Vermont Catamounts (10-5) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -7.5; over/under…

Maine Black Bears (8-7) at Vermont Catamounts (10-5)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Peter Filipovity and the Maine Black Bears take on TJ Long and the Vermont Catamounts on Saturday.

The Catamounts are 5-1 in home games. Vermont is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Black Bears have gone 3-6 away from home. Maine is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Vermont makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Maine averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Vermont allows.

The Catamounts and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Deloney is averaging 9.3 points for the Catamounts. Long is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Filipovity is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.