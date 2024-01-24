Locure leads UL Monroe against South Alabama after 20-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-12, 1-6 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

South Alabama Jaguars (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (5-12, 1-6 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the South Alabama Jaguars after Tyreke Locure scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 80-73 victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Warhawks are 3-5 on their home court. UL Monroe averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars are 3-4 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama gives up 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

UL Monroe averages 67.9 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.3 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 74.4 points per game, 1.2 more than the 73.2 UL Monroe allows.

The Warhawks and Jaguars meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Isiah Gaiter is averaging 17.1 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

