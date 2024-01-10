Locure and UL Monroe host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (4-9, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyreke Locure scored 24 points in UL Monroe’s 76-68 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Warhawks have gone 3-3 at home. UL Monroe allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 71.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 72.6 UL Monroe allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Locure is shooting 33.3% and averaging 10.3 points for the Warhawks. Savion Gallion is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Austin Crowley is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

