LIU takes on Wagner following Strickland’s 27-point outing

Wagner Seahawks (6-6) at Long Island Sharks (1-11)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Tai Strickland scored 27 points in LIU’s 86-69 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Sharks have gone 0-1 at home. LIU ranks ninth in the NEC with 10.3 assists per game led by Eric Acker averaging 3.5.

The Seahawks are 3-5 on the road. Wagner is fourth in the NEC with 12.8 assists per game led by Melvin Council Jr. averaging 3.4.

LIU scores 62.8 points per game, equal to what Wagner allows. Wagner’s 37.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (47.6%).

The Sharks and Seahawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strickland is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tyje Kelton is averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

