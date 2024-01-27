LIU plays Le Moyne after Kopa’s 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 3-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-11, 3-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 3-3 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-11, 3-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Le Moyne Dolphins after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in LIU’s 63-60 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins have gone 5-2 at home. Le Moyne averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the NEC, paced by Mike Depersia with 4.2.

The Sharks are 3-3 in conference matchups. LIU is third in the NEC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by R.J. Greene averaging 5.8.

Le Moyne averages 74.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.7 LIU allows. LIU’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Le Moyne has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Dolphins and Sharks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Eric Acker is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.