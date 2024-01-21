LIU hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Jones’ 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-8, 3-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-13, 2-2 NEC) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-8, 3-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-13, 2-2 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces the Long Island Sharks after Jordan Jones scored 22 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 75-73 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Sharks are 1-1 in home games. LIU gives up 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Allan Jeanne-Rose averaging 5.0.

LIU is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 47.3% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Greene is averaging 7.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Sharks. Tai Strickland is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for LIU.

Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.9 points for the Blue Devils. Tre Breland III is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.