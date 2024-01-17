Little Rock visits Smith and Southern Indiana

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Little Rock Trojans after AJ Smith scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 67-64 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks eighth in the OVC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 3.7.

The Trojans are 2-3 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Southern Indiana scores 66.7 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 80.8 Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 8.7 more points per game (79.8) than Southern Indiana gives up (71.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Hernandez is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Smith is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Jamir Chaplin is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

